Little Seeds Monarch Hill Upholstered Poppy Bed, Twin Size Frame, Pink

Wasn’t it just yesterday that you took her to her first parent and me swim lessons? Not only has your little one outgrown her need for swim floats, she’s also outgrown her need for a toddler bed. Give her the perfect big kid bed fit for a little mermaid with the Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Gray Full Size Upholstered Bed. Beautifully upholstered in gray faux velvet, the bed’s scalloped headboard is the perfect focal piece not only for a mermaid décor, but also adds a luxurious touch to any bedroom’s modern décor. The Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Gray Full Size Upholstered Bed fits a standard size full mattress (sold separately), no additional box spring or foundation required. Little Seeds not only creates this and many more on trend baby and kids’ furniture pieces, we also partner with various environmental protection programs to protect pollinator and other wildlife habitats for future generations.