Monarc Gazebo Canopy 9 x 16 ft.

ShelterLogic Monarc Canopy line of all-purpose canopies features an arch shape, light colored polyethylene cover, and black frame. Appealing to a sophisticated consumer lifestyle, this unique canopy is both attractive and functional. Ideal for shade coverage and protection from inclement weather, this stylish canopy with clean lines and earth tones blends into any outdoor home décor. It is easy to assemble and conveniently sized to fill most backyard needs. Monarc Canopy 9 x 16 ft.Stylish arch canopy with premium powder coated finish for unsurpassed quality. 5.5 oz. ripstop tough, Sandstone polyethylene fabric. 100% waterproof fabric, UV treated, welded seams. Sleek Sandstone cover accentuates the clean architectural lines of the arched canopy. No-valanced cover attaches easily and securely with bungees. The bolt-together frame assembly makes set-up quick and easy. Temporary spike anchors included. Proper anchoring is required for structural longevity and safety. See included Anchor Guide for more info.