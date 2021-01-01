Monango Iron Frame End Table

Features:Category: Living OCCCatalog Finish : Yellow FinishMaterials : MetalSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Top Shape: RoundTop Color (Color: Blue): BlueTop Color (Color: Yellow): YellowTop Color (Color: White): WhiteTop Color (Color: Gray): GrayBase Color (Color: Blue): BlueBase Color (Color: Yellow): YellowBase Color (Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Color: Gray): GrayTop Material: IronTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: FrameAdjustable Height : NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsOutdoor Use: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStorage Included: NoIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Dovetail Joints: NoFelt Lined Drawers: NoWarp Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Made to Order: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoSCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17Overall Width - Side to Side: 23Overall Depth - Front to Back: 23Overall Product Weight: 13Table Top Thickness: