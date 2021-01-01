From safavieh
Safavieh Monaco Decatur 4 x 6 Ivory/Pink Indoor Floral/Botanical Vintage Area Rug | MNC205R-4
Advertisement
Free-spirited and vibrantly colored, the Safavieh Monaco Collection imparts boho-chic flair on fanciful motifs and classic rug designs. Contemporary decor preferences are indulged in the trendsetting styling and addictive look of Monaco. Power-loomed using soft, durable synthetic yarns creating an erased-weave patina that adds distinctive character to room decor. Safavieh Monaco Decatur 4 x 6 Ivory/Pink Indoor Floral/Botanical Vintage Area Rug | MNC205R-4