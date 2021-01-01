Couristan Monaco Alassio Sand-Maroon-Salmon 4 ft. x 5 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Brighten up your decor with the Couristan Monaco Collection 4 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This rug features a transitional style for a fresh design that will complement your home. It has UV stabilized fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. It has a striped motif for a classic look that won't date. This rectangular rug comes in a red shade for a vibrant and appealing addition to any room. It is crafted with polypropylene, making it a durable choice for your living space. Color: Sand-Maroon-Salmon.