Trademark Fine Art 'Mona Lisa' Canvas Art by Octavian Mielu

Artist: Octavian MieluSubject: PeopleStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a dripping painting of the Mona Lisa with a yellow neon frame. Octavian Mielu was born in 1988 in Bucharest. Since he was a little kid, he remembers drawing on his parents' apartment walls. He graduated with a degree in management and marketing, but wasn't happy and returned to what he loved to do. Mielu plans to open a real art studio soon in which to reach a new level of art - fine art, with a different style. He loves street art and pop art and tries to insert humor and sarcasm into his works.