Dainolite MON-153FH Mona 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Dainolite MON-153FH Mona 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture
Dainolite MON-153FH Mona 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a hardback fabric drum shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Manufactured in CanadaUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 7"Shade Top Diameter: 15"Shade Bottom Diameter: 15"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Black / Gold