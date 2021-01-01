Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation- Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Noise Gard hybrid active noise cancellation blocks ambient noise using 4 microphones for ultimate isolation to dramatically improve sound quality in noisy environments. Connectivity Technology: Wireless 22 hour battery life with both Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated to ensure performance during long commutes or plane flights Technology uses 2 built in microphones working seamlessly to improve voice quality and remove external noise during phone calls Two year warranty when purchased from an authorized dealer. VERY IMPORTANT Please Note: Detachable cable must be inserted into headphone until it 'clicks' and twisted clockwise (to the right) to lock the cable in place Its especially low profile was optimized for the use on mobile devices. Fitted with jack plugs on both ends, the cable is completely detachable and can be replaced if necessary Connectivity technology: Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, Wired Frequency Response 16 Hz to