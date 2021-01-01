From cane-line
Cane-line Moments 3-Seater Sofa - Color: Grey
Advertisement
While most sofas today feel weighty and old fashioned, the Moments 3-Seater Sofa by Cane-line is anything but. Its contemporary design features a uniquely ribbed construction that imbues various modern rooms a light, airy quality. Soft rope wraps around the sofa's rectangular frame, creating a unique textured surface, and plump rectangular cushions provide ample back and bottom support while feeling smooth and comfortable. The sofa pairs nicely with other unique modern furnishings in both spacious and intimate living rooms. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Additional Color: Grey with Cane-Line Soft Rope Frame.