Moment Chair, Set of 2 by Huppe - Color: Brown (2103-532-CH061)

The Moment Chair, Set of 2 by Huppe has a simple, modern design ideal for contemporary kitchen and dining spaces. Its minimal, angular framework is constructed out of solid beech wood and provides support for a soft upholstered cushion. Created by a Canadian-based designer, Joel Dupras, these chairs showcase a subtle blend of comfort and durability that can be enjoyed wherever seating is needed. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Brown. Finish: Tobacco Walnut