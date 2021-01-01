From evesky
MOMAX One Link 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter with 4K Hdmi USB 3.0 Micro SD Card Docking Station Compatible with Apple MacBook Air Mac Mini.
The USB-C hub is ideal to use with most USB-C devices. Input 1: USB-C Port 60W Input 2: RJ45 LAN Port x 1 1000Mbps Input 3: SD Card Slot USB 2.0 Input 4: Micro SD Card Slot USB 2.0 Input 5, 6, 7: USB 3.0 port x 3 5Gbps Input 8: HDMI Port 4K @30fps Super Speed: Supports transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Fast enough to transfer large files in seconds. Compatible with Apple iMac (2017 and onwards), Macbook (2015 and onwards), Macbook Pro (Late 2016 and onwards), Chromebook Pixel, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, HP Spectre, Huawei Matebook, Dell XPS series, Mi Notebook Air 12, Samsung S9 S8 S8+ Note 8, Huawei Mate 20/ 20 Pro/ 10 / Mate 10 Pro, etc and most Qi standard mobile phones. Easy Setup: No driver installation required; Plug & Play and Hot Swappable.