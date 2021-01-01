Mollie 29.75" Wide Polyester Down Cushion Armchair

This armchair has an exposed wooden frame and thick striped cushions that make it a key ingredient to any coastal farmhouse living room. Its hardwood frame measures about 29" wide and is made from solid oak wood in a distressed finish that reminds us of our favorite antiques. The removable seat and back cushion are wrapped in thick down-filled fabric upholstery that stands up to the occasional spill or splash, plus they're reversible for twice the wear. We love how this armchair looks in an entryway up against a white shiplap wall with a braided jute rug layered underneath for added texture and nautical style.