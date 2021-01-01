Molfetta Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: Chrome - (EUM1968472)

The Molfetta Pendant Light from Huxe brings an elevated quality to the space with a simple and expressive piece composed of reflective metal. A thin aircraft cable upholds the pendant and connects it with a matching half-circle ceiling mount. The lower third of the piece is made of hand-blown glass that reveals the single lamp inside. The light emitted is bright and brilliant, showcasing the pleasing quality of the smooth metal as it softly spreads throughout the room. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome