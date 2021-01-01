Moldenhauer 5 - Light Shaded Empire Chandelier with Wrought Iron Accents

Crystal wrought iron chandelier. A great European tradition. Nothing is quite as elegant as the fine 5-Light Candle-Style Chandelier that gave sparkle to brilliant evenings at palaces and manor houses across Europe. This beautiful chandelier has 5 lights and is decorated and draped with the crystal that captures and reflects the light of the candle bulbs. The frame is wrought iron, adding the finishing touch to a wonderful fixture. The timeless elegance of this chandelier is sure to lend a special atmosphere anywhere its placed. Shade Color: Black, Crystal Color: Blue