Moko Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8 Inch 2021 Case, Shockproof Slim Fit Liquid Silicone Gel Rubber Protective Case Soft Touch Back.

Description

Material: Silicone Brand: Moko Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8 Inch 2021 Screen Size: 6.8 Inches Premium Material - Slim Body With Smooth Flexible Silicone Offers Effective Protection Without Adding Bulk. Full Degree Of Protection - Lined With Soft Microfiber To Help Protect Your Smart Phone From Bumps And Accidental Falls. Precise Cutouts - Buttons Sense Well. Accurate Cutouts Allow Easy Access To All Buttons And Ports. Convenient - Simple, Quick Shell Installation And Removal. Easy To Clean.

