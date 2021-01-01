From general
Moko Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8 Inch 2021 Case, Shockproof Slim Fit Liquid Silicone Gel Rubber Protective Case Soft Touch Back.
Advertisement
Material: Silicone Brand: Moko Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8 Inch 2021 Screen Size: 6.8 Inches Premium Material - Slim Body With Smooth Flexible Silicone Offers Effective Protection Without Adding Bulk. Full Degree Of Protection - Lined With Soft Microfiber To Help Protect Your Smart Phone From Bumps And Accidental Falls. Precise Cutouts - Buttons Sense Well. Accurate Cutouts Allow Easy Access To All Buttons And Ports. Convenient - Simple, Quick Shell Installation And Removal. Easy To Clean.