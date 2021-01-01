From quoizel
Quoizel MOI8409 Moira 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Earth Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Quoizel MOI8409 Moira 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steel and syntheticsComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 9-1/4"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsShade Height: 14"Backplate Height: 8-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Earth Black