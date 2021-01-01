Mohawk Fancy Trellis Navy 2' x 8' Runner, Blue

Classic and chic geometrics effortlessly transform any space with the modern blue and white style of Mohawk Homes Fancy Trellis Area Rug in Navy. This silky soft style is available in runners, scatters, 5x8, 8x10, and other popular sizes, making it ideal for entryways, bedrooms, offices, kitchens, living rooms, dining areas and more. Flawlessly finished with advanced technology, this style features brilliant color clarity and richly defined details. The cozy level loop pile base is created with a premium synthetic yarn that provides proven stain resistance power and reliable resistance to daily wear-and-tear. Durably designed to be kid and pet friendly, this area rug is suitable for high traffic areas. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet & Rug Institute!