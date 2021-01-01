Noble House Mohaven Modern Round Marble Side Table, Natural/Gold

Round out your interior space with a beautifully modern accent piece that upgrades your decor in an instant. Handcrafted with care, this stunning table offers your home a beautiful modern glam look that is perfect for holding your favorite plant arrangement or a tray of snacks. The frame of our side table features an artistic wire frame design that is finished with a lovely natural marble top, making this great for the bedroom, living room, or any other area in need of something new.Our side table showcases dazzling metallic accents and stunning marble veining that pair seamlessly with elegant curves for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with an intricate wire frame and minimalistic structure, this table brings a sleek touch to any decor.This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product.This table comes with a natural marble top which adds to its gorgeous glam design. The shape, color, and density of the veining are natural to stone tops and will vary from slab to slab.This side table is built with a beautifully intricate wire frame for a delicate yet sturdy build. Finished with an overlapping design, this frame brings a lovely artistic touch to any decor.Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This side table is 16.50" W x 16.50" D x 19.00" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.