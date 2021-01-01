JONATHAN Y Lighting MOH102-8 Moroccan HYPE 7-3/4' x 10' Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Rectangle Area Rug Blue / White Home Decor

JONATHAN Y Lighting MOH102-8 Moroccan HYPE 7-3/4' x 10' Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Rectangle Area Rug Features:Inspired by global travel and the bold, colorful motifs adorning Moroccan textiles, the designers translated global eclectic style into this supremely chic and easy-care rugCrafted of enhanced polypropylene yarns, the artisans have created a look that gives the effect of over-dye or antique heritage, while decidedly modern in color and materialPower loomed in Turkey, it's made to last (and leave a lasting impression)With a plush pile cut at 0.31", it can stand up to high traffic without looking matted or wornPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs Blue / White