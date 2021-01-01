JONATHAN Y Lighting MOH100-28 Moroccan HYPE 2-1/4' x 8' Polypropylene Vintage Moroccan / Tribal Transitional Runner Blue / Gray Home Decor Rugs

JONATHAN Y Lighting MOH100-28 Moroccan HYPE 2-1/4' x 8' Polypropylene Vintage Moroccan / Tribal Transitional Runner Features:Put the focus on floors with a beautiful scrolling pattern, traditionally used in Moroccan designsUsing a special power loom, skilled artisans create the effect of random coloring, making each rug appear painterly and hand-dyedThe classic design is updated with modern materials, ensuring this floor covering will stand the test of timeWith a plush pile cut at 0.31", it can stand up to high traffic without looking matted or wornPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Runners Blue / Gray