Solo Rugs Mogul One of a Kind Traditional Brown 4 ft. 1 in. x 6 ft. 5 in. Floral Area Rug

With understated palettes and allover designs, the rugs in the Mogul Collection will bring timeless sophistication to any room. Influenced by a spectrum of Turkish, Indian, and Persian designs, the artisans who handweave these wool rugs imbue craftsmanship and enduring traditions into every piece. At a minimum, it takes months to complete each rug by hand. With this level of workmanship our rugs are made to last. Color: Walnut.