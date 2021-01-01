Check out this MOFO X Subwoofer from Power Acoustik. The MOFO X DVC 2Ω Subwoofer (12 in., 2, 700 Watts) is designed to handle intense amounts of power to bring you great bass. The aluminum dust cap couples to the voice coil former and extends over the cone to eliminate cone flex during high excursion. And since they are aluminum and couple to the voice coil, they act as a heat sink or heat extractor. If you like loud, you'll like MOFO X! Power Acoustik MOFO-X Series DVC 2Ω Subwoofer (12", 2,700 Watts) | POWMOFO122X