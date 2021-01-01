Moffitt Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

So much more than just a media console, this TV stand sets the stage for season finales, movie marathons, and the big game as it brings warm, lived-in character home. Built from solid pine wood, this piece features blocky legs, planked side panels, and planked doors, all awash in a rich mesquite pine finish. The open top compartment provides the perfect spot for cable boxes and gaming consoles, while two center cubbies offer much of the same. For added storage, each door conceals interior cabinet space.