The Sea Gull Collection Moffet Street eight light indoor pendant in bronze is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. Moffet Street offers a distinctive take on a rustic theme. Built in broad steel frames with hand-applied finish that mimics natural wood. This combination of rustic and urban fits comfortably in a wide variety of environments. The sharp, squared lines of the frame complement a wide variety of settings. The collection includes eight-light foyer, four-light foyer, one- light wall sconce, and a six-light island fixture. The Moffet Street Collection is available in three beautiful finishes Washed Pine, Brushed Nickel and Satin Brass All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant and damp rated for use in sheltered, damp environments. Sea Gull Lighting Moffet Street Bronze Industrial Tiered LED Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | 5134508EN-710