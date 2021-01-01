Modular Tiles IV by NW Art - Color: Pink (76596D-7)

Modular Tiles IV by NW Art positively pops. The modern abstract design by graphic and digital artist James Burghardt features rounded geometric shapes and multiple layers of pink and brown to add color, dimension and excitement to a contemporary interior. GiclÃ©e printed using high-quality inks, it's wall dÃ©cor that stays bold and beautiful for a long time. This modern artwork comes in a range of sizes, frames and materials to perfectly fit a small room or a large area. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Pink.