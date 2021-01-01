Modular Tiles III by NW Art - Color: Blue (76595D-13)

Modular Tiles III by NW Art makes a splash wherever it goes. James Burghardt's graphic design of interlocked geometric shapes in layers of blue instantly revives a bare wall and pops against neutral paint colors. Printed using the giclÃ©e process and pigment-based inks, this modern artwork remains colorful and eye-catching for years. A selection of frame, material and size options simplifies choosing the perfect abstract print for a contemporary space. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Blue.