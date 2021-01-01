Modu-licious #5 by Blu Dot - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Wood tones - (MD1-NUMBR5-MA-SL-SL-BL)

The Modu-licious #5 by Blu Dot is a fixture that offers ample storage space while maintaining a stylishly modern appearance. The three tiers of two drawers maximize storage without taking up undue floor space, making it uncumbersome and functional. The frame is offered in three different finishes, and the drawers are available in a different color each, making this product extremely customizable. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Maple