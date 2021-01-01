Modu-licious #4 by Blu Dot - Color: Beige (MD1-NUMBR4-MA|TD-RD|2D-IV|3D-BL|BD-BL)

Bring both a bit of fun and a bit of functionality into your modern bedroom with the Modu-licious #4. With two tiers of shelves, this dresser is capable of storing shirts, pants, sweater, pajamas, and more in one stylish and minimalist location. The color scheme can be mixed and matched as the frame comes in three different finishes and each of the four drawers is offered in six different colors, allowing this piece to provide a more subdued presence or pop with vibrancy. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Beige.