Modo Rectangle Chandelier - 14 Globes by Roll & Hill - Color: Cream - Finish: Bronze - (MODCR-BRZ-CR-120)

The Modo Rectangle Chandelier - 14 Globes by Roll & Hill is an elegant piece with an open and airy aesthetic that elevates modern interiors with ease. Designed by Jason Miller, this composition is inspired by off-the-shelf industrial parts often found in inexpensive lighting stores. Unlike its inspiration, this piece is crafted from high-end American-made parts, including custom CNC-milled solid aluminum and handblown glass. Each sphere contains glowing LEDs, arranged by slender arms utilizing a versatile spoke-and-hub system. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Shape: Linear. Color: Cream. Finish: Bronze