Benjara Modish Espresso Brown Rubber Wood 7 Piece Dining Set

Perfect for serving up family brunches on Sunday mornings or gathering friends for intimate dinner parties, this classic dining table set is the perfect anchor for your dining room ensemble. Bright hues of espresso brown finish cover this 7-piece casual dining set. The table is surrounded by six matching chairs with a dark brown faux leather upholstered seat cushions with accent design on the backrest. This can be adorned in any dining space and will create delightful ambiance for a tasty meal. Comprises set of 7 (1 Dining Table and 6 Chairs).