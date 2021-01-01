Modigliani - Christina - Munn Works

From munn works
A fine-art giclée reproduction on canvas of "Christina," a 1916 work by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. In this portrait, the artist's interest in African masks and sculpture is evident, especially in the treatment of the sitter's face: flat and mask-like, with almond eyes, a twisted nose, pursed lips, and an elongated neck. Despite its extreme economy of composition and neutral background, the piece conveys a sharp sense of the sitter's personality.This print comes beautifully framed in gold wood molding.