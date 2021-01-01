Modesto Modern Dry Bar And Wine Cabinet - Dark Brown - Baxton Studio

The clever design of the Modesto Wine Bar provides a place for your small wine collection, glasses, and accessories all while loogreat and being as functional as can be! This MDF and rubber wood veneer unit has wine racks at the bottom and on each side as well as a drop leaf that reveals a storage space for even more bottles, glasses, or other wine accoutrements. The cabinet's top surface flips to the side to allow better display of the cabinet's contents as well as to serve as a resting place for your glass as you converse with your friends. Silver knobs allow easy access to the drawer and cabinet. To clean, wipe with a dry cloth. Made in Malaysia; assembly is required. 37.3" high x 32.2" wide x 13.5" deep