29.5" Moderna 650 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood in Stainless Steel with Nightlight
The Moderna range hood featuring Ancona’s Ultra-Quiet Technology combines powerful performance with innovative designs to make your cooking area functional and elegant. The long-lasting eco-friendly LED lights with multiple settings will give you just the right light while you’re cooking and our exclusive Night Light function with dusk to dawn sensor softly illuminates your kitchen at night. Make the kitchen your favorite room in the house with the Ancona Moderna range hood.