Coat racks are the most versatile yet under appreciated pieces of furniture around. The fun, abstract tree design of this piece will bring a unique look to your space. Keep it classic in an entryway to hang coats, scarves, hats and umbrellas or let the creative design juices flow into other rooms of the home - a jewelry holder in the bedroom, towel rack in the powder room, or even a fun way to display all the cuddly friends in your child's bedroom. The possibilities are endless! Worldwide Homefurnishings Modern Wood Coat Rack in Walnut in Brown | 552-398WAL