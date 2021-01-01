Bring fashion and function to your space with this gray velvet storage cube. Whether placed in your bedroom, living room, lobby, or game room, this decorative stool is a welcome look. So take a load off and relax on this decorative stool. This item comes shipped in one carton. This ottoman stool with storage has a velvet cushion. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Features hidden storage with secure hinges on the lid. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Contemporary design Venus Williams Modern Grey Velvet Storage Ottoman Stainless Steel in Gray | 59685