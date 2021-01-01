Storage benches are great for their versatility - use them as coffee tables, as ottomans, as seating in the entryway, hallway or living room - and for their functionality. The deep storage on this bench is perfect for holding blankets, board games, shoes, and so much more. The safety hinges keep the lid from slamming shut on fingers. The velvet upholstery, diamond-patterned button tufting, and silver metal legs all combine to create a practical piece that will stand pretty and proud in any space. Worldwide Homefurnishings Modern Teal Velvet Storage Ottoman Polyester in Blue | 402-530TL/CH