From rosdorf park
Modern Swivel Accent Chair Barrel Chair Linen Upholstered Leisure Chair For Living Room Bedroom Apartment
Upgrade your leisure furnishing and enjoy the relaxing moment with this swivel barrel chair. Featuring barrel and solid color design, the swivel chair creates a visual of elegant modern glamour. Complete with soft performance linen upholstery and dense foam padding, this barrel chair comes with a plush design perfect for a luxurious seating experience. The rotating metal base makes it easy to maneuver to any position at your preference. Its size allows it to be placed any room. Fabric: Gray Linen Blend