Modern Swiss Sun Woven Geometric Throw Pillow

Designed with a balance of leisure and luxury in mind, this geometric accent pillow merges well with multiple decor styles from modern to transitional to Moroccan to Scandinavian. This decorative piece is the perfect neutral necessity for your home or office. Stand alone or layer with other accents, this throw pillow brings cohesive color with its two-toned cotton fabric front and back. Crafted with care in India, each accent pillow is unique with its very own individuality. Color: Blue/White