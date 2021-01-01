Modern Studio Office Chair, Chair, Office Chair, Computer Chair, Writing Chair, Modern Style,grey/white

Product NET WEIGHT lbs. : 27.Product WIDTH inches : 26.Product DEPTH inches : 27.Product HEIGHT inches : 45.75-49.25.Weight Capacity : 200 Lbs.SHORT DESCRIPTION : This gorgeous contemporary high back chair provides both style and convenience. With plush, upholstered fabric seating, this chair offers a sophisticated design for your interior space. Features pneumatic seat height adjustment, practical swivel and tilt mechanism with tension control, this chair provides a classy touch to your workspace. Finished with a white frame with fixed contoured armrests, 5-star durable nylon base and rolling non-marking casters, this chair is a true masterpiece for your home or office space.LONG DESCRIPTION : Elegant decoration within serious setting is the best way to get rid of office tension. It adds a touch of a contemporary scene to your home or work space with a design that is equally functional and stylish. The modern geometrical design made with long-lasting fabric characterizes the seat high back with two smartly fashioned fixed armrests. It also features simple functions such as a pneumatic seat height adjustment, swivel and tilt with tension control mechanism for added customization and comfort. The durable nylon base and non-marketing casters gives more flexibility and mobility to move around.Feature 1 : High back modern office chair providing comfort for long hours session.Feature 2 : Tilt mechanism with tension control.Feature 3 : Pneumatic seat height adjustment.Feature 4 : 5-Star steel base with non-marking casters.Feature 5 :ships in 1 box.Feature 6 : Weight capacity - 200 lbs.Feature 7 : Material - Fabric.