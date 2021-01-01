Modern Sectional Futon Sofa Couch can Freely Configurable with a Ottoman and Armrests,Linen Fabric Cover Ideal Furniture Sofa for Living Room Bedroom or Office,Blue

Romance:Our popular seating collection now offers yet another color option!The buttonless tufted back and seat cushions remain the same,as well as the reliable pocket coil seat construction and clean square track armrests.This new model features beautiful blue linen upholstery.The versatile collection has a reversible ottoman so you can arrange this set in a way that best suits your home. Specification: Country:China Include:Sofa & Ottoman * 1 Product Size:Sofa: 81"L x 32"D x 35"H;Ottoman:28"L x 23"D x 20"H Seat Size:63" x 22" x 19"H Assembly Required:Yes Style:Transitional Product Details:Tight Back & Seat Cushion (1+1),Buttonless Tufted (Seat & Back Cushion) CONSTRUCTION:Pocket Coil Seat Inside Frame:Wood Foam:CUSHION Box Seat Cushion w/Welt:BACKREST,Tight Cushion ARMREST:Square Track Plastic Tapered Leg:Black Finish Material:Linen (Multi-Tone Pattern) Pillows NOT Included Color:Blue Linen Materials:Linen Fabric, Frame:Wood,Foam (D28), Leg: Plastic Storage:NO Storage Storage & Clearance Dimensions:Stationary NW CTN (LBS):112 Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs):300Lbs