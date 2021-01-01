Modern Safari Wall Art Set - Stratton Home Décor

Jungle-themed art decor is a sure hit for your little one's room. They just add a sense of adventure and excitement to any indoor space, making your wall come to life in an instant. Bring the wildness of nature into your home with the Stratton Home Decor Modern Safari Wall Art Set. Watch a big smile grow on your child's face with this wall art set. The set comes with 3 art pieces: one with an image of a lion cub, one with a baby elephant, and one with a large jungle leaf. All the pieces are set on a white background and bordered by a medium stain wood frame with visible grain and knot details. All the pieces in this wall decor set are made of 30percent wood and 70percent MDF.