Modern Rose Bouquet Of Elegance
Charm them with a modern red rose bouquet in this contemporary display of romantic flowers. Vibrant stems are accented with greenery and dark paint dipped branches that add a sense of sophistication and modern-day romance to this beautiful floral centerpiece. This arrangement of lush blooms is freshly cut and held within a ceramic container, creating a striking and unique present that's sure to be remembered for years to come. Details: Red Roses Lush Greens Black Painted Branches Black Ceramic Vase