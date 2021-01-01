Modern Remix Platform Bed

Bold, iconic, uncomplicated. When it comes to commanding attention, this bed has no rival. Its svelte modern shape is underscored by a rich finish and lined with a metal rail in metallic paint outlining the top of both the headboard and footboard. Handsomely finished side rails add continuity while the beds' bottom frame provides a geometric element and is accentuated by a metallic paint finish. With a slightly curved profile, this exceptional bed draws inspiration from the dramatic peak of a wave right before it folds into itself. Size: Queen