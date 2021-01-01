Modern Remix Floor Shelf End Table with Storage

Is it a table or a piece of modern art? You and your guests will enjoy the creativity and artistic beauty of this unique accent piece. Use it on its own as an end table or bunch multiples together to create a custom cocktail table. An open storage area and shelf ensure this table is as functional as it is fashionable. With its unique hexagon design brought to life, this distinctive piece is destined to be a topic of conversation. Color: Black Stained Ash