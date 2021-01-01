Modern Prairie Adjustable Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Antique - (132125-1213)

The Modern Prairie Adjustable Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge uses curves to contrast with its sharp industrial design. With a structure reminiscent of modern suspension bridges, iron ribbons fold gently away from the base, unifying the set of smooth off-white lamps. The gentle lamp shades in tandem create a long ambient spotlight and serve as a visual foundation for the piece. It is an ideal piece for fully illuminating dining tables both modern and rustic in style. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting