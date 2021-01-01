From divano roma furniture

Divano Roma Furniture Modern Plush Tufted Linen Split Back Living Room Futon, Sofa for Small Space (Light Grey)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Modern split-back sleeper futon in fun colors - perfect for a bonus room, office or apartment to give your space a pop of color Plush comfortable tufted linen fabric upholstery with hypoallergenic fill for maximum comfort Split back feature to accommodate personal preference. Ideal for a small apartment or studio. Dimensions: 76"W x 33"D x 32"H inches, Flat Position: 70" x 40" inches, Seat Cushion: 70"W x 19"D, Seat Height: 18" inches Minor Assembly Required. All hardware and instructions included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com