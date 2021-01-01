Modern Platform Bed Frame,Queen Bed Frame with Headboard,Mattress Foundation/Comfort Wood Slat Support/No Box Spring Needed/Easy Assembly,Gray

This platform bed features simple and modern appearance which is suitable for any home decor.Made of solid pine wood and high-quality MDF,the bed is built to last. For added extra stability,there are four extra legs under the middle of the bed.The headboard is 40.3” off the floor which guarantees safety of users.The bed is 10.2” off the floor,providing spacious under-bed space,you can use it for storage according to your needs.With solid construction and durable material,the bed will be the perfect additional to your bedroom. *Coming with spacious under-bed space, the bed provides great storage function. *Featuring extra legs,the bed guarantees stability and provides better weight capacity. *Solid construction and sturdy frame guarantee that this bed will withstand the test of time. *Assembly required. Description Material:MDF and pine wood Size:Queen Color:Gray Numbers of slat:8 Function:Platform bed Decoration:With headboard Numbers of package:1 Spring box:No need Assembly required:Yes Dimensions Overall Product Dimension:82.2''L*63.3''W*40.3''H Package Dimension:Please refer to the Specification Bed:63.3'' x 82.2'' Total height:40.3'' Overall Product Weight:550lb Bed weight capability:450lb Bed recommended mattress thickness:8-10''