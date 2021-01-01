From latitude run
Modern Plastic Task Office Chair
This is a chair fit for any room. The seat itself features a strong but flexible plastic backrest and comfortable seat that enjoys a breathable mesh cover in a vibrant color. Designed for comfort even over prolonged use, the soft padding relieves pressure, while the mesh cover keeps you cool. The chair has full height adjustment operated by a simple lever, while the five legs use excellent robust construction for strong and sturdy support at all times. Color: Gray