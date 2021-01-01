Solo Rugs Modern One of a Kind Contemporary Purple 9 ft. 1 in. x 16 ft. 3 in. Striped Area Rug

Fresh, spirited, and above all, luxurious, the rugs of the Modern collection can invigorate a traditional room as gracefully as they can ground a more contemporary space. Regardless of their color and style, there is just one thing about these rugs that is not modern: Each is painstakingly handcrafted by artisans using time-honored techniques. Made using plant-based dyes that create rich, saturated colors, their organic origins mean they are ecologically conscious and free from harsh chemicals and synthetic compounds. Truly one-of-a-kind, no other rug will appear exactly alike. Color: Purple.