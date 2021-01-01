Modern Novel Sofa Computer Chair, Adjustable Backrest Anglewhite, 28.74X17.71X22.83In

Feature:Material: steel pipe bracket, sponge, PUColor: WhiteSitting Width: 19.68in Total Depth: 26.77in Full Height Lifting: 43.30-47.24Sitting Height: 17.71-21.65 Packing Size: 28.74x17.71x22.83inPacking Weight: 24.24lbSpecifications:This is the perfect modern solution to meet your small space needs; very suitable for apartments, apartments, dormitories, etc. With its multi-functional and innovative design, the backrest can be adjusted in multiple stages to meet your bed and lying needs. Filled with pp cotton, soft and comfortable, good resilience, thick chair body, fluffy and full, open and comfortable office. Comfortable armrests with portable side pockets. Painted five-claw steel feet, strong load-bearing; silent and silent pulleys, stable and unobstructed, without hurting the floor. The seat can be rotated 360 degrees, which is both a single sofa and an office computer chair.Package Includes:1 sofa, 1x installation manual